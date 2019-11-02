Viral Video: “Thank you, Jesus!” Man dressed as Jesus Christ gives bread to homeless on Halloween

TEMPE, Ariz. (WCMH) — Jesus Christ went viral on Halloween night after a man dressed as the Lord and Savior was spotted in Arizona floating on a cloud and passing out bread.
The video was posted by Twitter user @haleybaxter_ and has been viewed more than 171,000 times and received nearly 400,000 likes.
The video is of Daniel Graham cruising down Mill Avenue on a Onewheel, or a motorized single wheel skateboard, that was turned into a cloud, according to media reports.
The man even blessed a homeless man who was sitting on the ground with a sign that read “Food?” with a piece of bread.
The homeless man’s response: “Thank you, Jesus.”