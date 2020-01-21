Breaking News
3 arrested after armed robbery at Easton area jewelry store
Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: Senate to debate rules, procedures ahead of opening statements

Viral video: Stray dog helps children cross street safely

U.S. & World
Posted: / Updated:

(NBC) — A stray dog jumped into action recently, to help a group of children cross a street safely. 

It happened Friday in the former Soviet Republic of Georgia. 

The video has become an internet sensation, and you can see why. 

The pup was caught on video barking at cars, tail wagging, as kindergarten children tried to cross a busy street.  

The kids were in the crosswalk with an adult, but not every driver stopped.  

When it was safe, the self-appointed crossing guard walked the last steps with the group.  

The person who shot the video said they stray is named “Kursha,” and lives in the neighborhood.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools