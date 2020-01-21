Viral video: Stray dog helps children cross street safely

(NBC) — A stray dog jumped into action recently, to help a group of children cross a street safely.

It happened Friday in the former Soviet Republic of Georgia.

The video has become an internet sensation, and you can see why.

The pup was caught on video barking at cars, tail wagging, as kindergarten children tried to cross a busy street.

The kids were in the crosswalk with an adult, but not every driver stopped.

When it was safe, the self-appointed crossing guard walked the last steps with the group.

The person who shot the video said they stray is named “Kursha,” and lives in the neighborhood.