Viral video of teens abusing deer under investigation

BROOKVILLE, Pennsylvania (CNN) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is investigating after a video of two kids kicking and abusing a deer has been circulating on Facebook.

A video posted Saturday night on social media shows two teens kicking a wounded deer in the face, an act that Brookville residents said happened on the opening day of deer hunting season.

The video went viral and Facebook users from all over are saying things like, “These young men need to be taught a lesson,” and “This is so heartbreaking.”

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is aware of a video purporting to show individuals assaulting an injured deer. The… Posted by Pennsylvania Game Commission on Sunday, December 1, 2019

On Sunday morning, some Facebook users created a petition calling for criminal charges against both teens for “the torturing of innocent wildlife.”

As of Sunday night, the petition had about 58,000 supporters.

But some folks in Brookville said, “It’s hunting season,” and this is considered normal.

“We’re in redneck Pennsylvania, people go possum stomping,” said Jordan Mescall, of Brookville. “It’s nothing different than that. It’s wrong, yes, but you can’t control other people, you know?”

Zack Lash is another Brookville local and an employee at a gun shop.

He’s appalled by what happened in the video.

“Disgusting… absolutely disgusting,” Lash said. “I’ve never seen anything like that around here with people that I knew.”

He said he knows one of the young men and didn’t think he would do something like this.

Lash is a seasoned hunter and believes most hunters know to respect the animals they kill. He said that if you shoot a deer and it doesn’t die, “shoot it again. Put it out of its misery.”

The link to the Facebook video is provided here only to identify those involved. Warning: The video is graphic and violent and depicts animal abuse.

Anyone with information on the video or the people in it are asked to call the Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001 or the Game Commission’s Northwest Region Dispatch at 814-432-3187.