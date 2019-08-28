Live Now
Gov. DeWine announcing plans to enhance background check systems

Viola Davis set to play Michelle Obama in proposed series

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Viola Davis is set to portray Michelle Obama in a Showtime series under development about America’s first ladies.

Davis also is an executive producer on the project, which Showtime said Monday will “peel back the curtain” on the lives of presidential spouses.

The first season will focus on Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Obama.

Showtime said it’s committed to three scripts for the proposed series. There is no air date since the series has yet to be ordered.

Former President Barack Obama and his wife launched their own production company in 2018, and have announced deals with Netflix and Spotify.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools