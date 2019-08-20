VIDEO: Wind sends dozens of air mattresses flying

STAPLETON, Colorado (CNN Newsource) — Video captured over the weekend in Stapleton, Colorado shows a bizarre sight: dozens of air mattresses getting blown across a park.

A story about dozens of air mattresses flying though the air would be hard to believe.

How many mattresses were there?

“I couldn’t count because there were too many!”

Unless… You’re hearing it from three-year-old Peyton Cartwright and his six-year-old brother Cameron

“I saw blowing mattress, they blowed into the pool they blowed all over the place!”

Having a little video of it all doesn’t hurt either.

“I called it the great mattress migration of 2019 and that apparently was funny,” said Robb Manes, who captured the video.

Manes and his fiancé noticed dozens of air mattresses in the park – set up for a movie under the stars.

He didn’t think anything of it until he says the clouds started rolling in.

“The wind picked up, they lowered the umbrellas under the pool and that’s when the first air mattress kind of flew over the fence,” Manes recalled.

When the mattresses kept rolling, Manes grabbed his cell phone.

“A lot got by the pool and the buildings caught a few of them.”

His video is now a viral sensation and that story is not so hard to believe.