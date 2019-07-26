VIDEO: Wife smashes laptop on husband’s head on flight

U.S. & World

by: WTVO

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI, Fla. (WTVO) — An argument between a couple turned violent on an American Airlines plane Wednesday, July 24.

Before takeoff and while passengers were boarding, a fight broke out between a husband and wife.

According to police, the woman began yelling at her husband because he was ignoring her.

As seen in the video, the man tried to leave his seat, his wife followed and proceeded to smash her laptop on his head.

A flight attendant and passenger were also hit during this altercation, ABC 7 reports.

The woman was not arrested.

Courtesy of Kailey Goerlitz/Twitter.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools