VIDEO: Two people injured after Texas semi-trailer crashes, rolls over

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (CNN) — Two people are recovering after a shocking semi-crash caught on camera.

First responders were on the scene of another accident on Highway 84 in Lubbock County Friday afternoon, working to clear the roadway.

A semi comes up on the accident but doesn’t stop, barreling into cars while troopers run to get out of the way.

The truck flipped on its side and came to a stop, right in front of a news camera crew.

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was hit by the truck and another person was trapped inside their car.

Both were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.