VIDEO: Stolen dog reunited with owner after four months

SAN FRANCISCO, California (CNN) — It was an emotional reunion four months in the making.



Tuesday morning, before the sun came up, Emilie Talermo’s determination finally paid off when she saw her beloved dog, Jackson, again.

San Francisco Police drove the dog home after he was turned into a shelter in Los Angeles.

In December, Jackson was stolen from outside a grocery store while his owner stepped inside to buy some food.

Over the next several months, investigators combed through surveillance video looking for the 5-year-old mini Australian Shepherd.

Talermo offered rewards, posted signs around town, and even created a website, desperate to find her dog.

And based on his excitement, Jackson was pretty happy to finally be home, too!

Police arrested a 27-year-old man last week for stealing the dog. He was already in jail on unrelated charges.