HACKENSACK, N.J. (WCMH) — A driver suffered minor injuries after mistaking the gas pedal for the brake pedal and driving into a river.

It happened Tuesday in Hackensack, New Jersey. The fire department says the driver was leaving a car wash and mistakenly hit the gas pedal.

The occupant was able to get out of the vehicle and was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries.

The fire department released surveillance video of the incident happening.