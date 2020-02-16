Video shows NASA astronaut’s reunion with her dog after record 328-day trip

GALVESTON, Texas (WITI) — Houston we have a
problem reunion.
Christina Koch, the NASA astronaut who recently returned from a record-setting, 328-day mission, was welcomed home by a special friend. The astronaut posted a video on Twitter of her reunion with her dog — and the pup was visibly excited about her return.
“Not sure who was more excited,” Koch said on Twitter. “Glad she remembers me after a year!”
Koch’s nearly 11-months in orbit set the record for the longest spaceflight by a woman. She landed safely on Kazakhstan on Thursday, Feb. 6. That same day, she posted on Twitter: