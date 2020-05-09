Mother throwing baby son, then runs off with him, deputies say

GOSHEN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A woman was arrested after a video surfaced on social media of her throwing a baby onto a bed Thursday night, deputies say.

Tulare County Sheriff’s Deputies say they received a report of possible child abuse that was posted on social media.

Deputies say they learned that the woman was going through a breakup with her boyfriend when she sent him a video of her grabbing their one-year-old son violently by the hair and throwing him on the bed.

The woman’s boyfriend posted the video on social media and deputies were notified.

When deputies arrived at the home, they say family members refused to open the door and the woman ran off with the baby. After 12 hours, she was tracked down in Goshen and arrested.

The woman was later identified as 23-year-old Tatyana Wilson of Poplar. The baby was taken by Child Welfare Services.

Wilson was taken into custody for child abuse and booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility and is being held on $50,000 bail.

Anyone with information is asked to contacted Detective Fabian Serrano or Sergeant Steve Sanchez at 1-800-808-0488 or 559-733-6218.