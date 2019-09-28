Video shows fight over refund at Pittsburgh gas station

PITTSBURGH (CNN) — Newly released video shows what happened inside a gas station where two male employees allegedly beat up two women.

The district attorney is standing firm on charging the men with simple assault as protesters demand stronger charges.

“None of these people needed to be in this situation,” said attorney David Shrager.

The Allegheny County District Attorney released surveillance footage from inside an Exxon gas station and convenience store as well as video shot by a citizen outside the shop.

In one sequence of the video, a woman is seen knocking down a display and then being grabbed and hit by several men.

Another sequence in the video shows an argument and fighting outside before it all moves back inside the story.

“You can watch the video,” Shrager said. “It goes from verbal to touching to pushing. I think anybody who watches the video will be able to understand what transpired.”

Shrager represents two of the men charged in the fight.

The men, who bo by their American names Bill Singh and Simon Sadhra, left the speaking to their attorney during a news conference Friday.

Shrager said the incident started over demands for a refund.

“This was a dispute over $17 that got majorly out of hand,” he said.

Shrager said his clients have been suspended without pay until the case is resolved.

The men claim they have been the target of death threats and insults online.

“And I’ve seen my clients called the most vile terms,” Shrager said. “I’ve seen the women in this case called the most vile terms.”

He’s calling on the public not to further escalate an already tense situation, which is what he said led to the fight in the first place.

The property owner where the fight took place said it is not renewing the gas station owner’s lease.