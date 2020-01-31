Live Now
Pre-trial hearing scheduled in the Dr. William Husel case
Video shows car nearly running over crossing officer

U.S. & World

by: CNN News Source

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON,SC (CNN)–South Carolina authorities are looking for a driver who hit a school crossing guard multiple times before driving off.

On January 24 at Charleston Charter school for math and science, captured video of a crossing officer escorting two pedestrians through a crosswalk when a driver tried to speed through the intersection.

The crossing guard directs the driver to stop, but the vehicle continues to move forward.

The crossing officer appears to tell the driver to stop and back up, but the car continues to creep up and bump the crossing guard several times. The officer suffered minor injuries from the incident.

Witnesses say the driver was a African-American woman in her 30s. Police say a similar situation happened eight days prior with a different crossing guard.

