VIDEO: Shoppers capture Thanksgiving night fights at Wisconsin mall

WAUWATOSA, Wisconsin (CNN) — Thankfulness and gratitude are words that often come to mind around the Thanksgiving holiday.

But that went out the window at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, WI, Thursday night.

A group of shoppers can be seen in one cellphone video throwing punches.

“Looks pretty crazy,” said shopper Ser Vang when shown the video.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Thanksgiving night.

“I guess I’m startled,” said shopper Maria Dalton.

Shoppers on Friday were being shown the video for the first time.

“Actually, this is why I don’t come to malls very often,” Dalton said.

During the altercation, one woman loser her wig and eventually pulls out what appears to be pepper spray as mall security tries to descalate the situation.

One of the people involved makes a run for it down an escalator.

Wauwatosa Police confirmed two of their officers can be seen in the video chasing a 20-year-old man and then tasing him. Police said the man was arrested and cited for resisting.

“I don’t understand that type of behavior,” Dalton said.

Police said they also arrested a 24-year-old woman and cited her for disorderly conduct.

In a statement, a spokeswoman with the mall said, in part: “There was an altercation last night, which is a violation of our code of conduct. Our security was on site to contain the situation along with our partners from the Wauwatosa Police Department.’

It’s stil unclear what sparked the ordeal in the first place.

“Obviously, you see it’s super packed,” Vang said. “It’s the holidays. I don’t know if that has anything to do with this.”