VIDEO: Rescue helicopter searches New Zealand island after volcano eruption; 6 dead, 8 missing

(CNN Newsource) — Rescue helicopters report no signs of life on White Island Tuesday following a volcano eruption that left six dead and dozens injured. Helicopters continue search missions over the popular New Zealand tourist destination but have found no signs of the eight people still missing.

There were 47 people on the island when the volcano erupted on Monday. That includes tourists from the US, New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, China and Malaysia.

31 are still in the hospital, while three others have been treated and released. Most patients who were injured suffered extensive burns. Some of the injuries from volcanic ash and gas are life-threatening. The New Zealand Ministry of Health says the death toll could continue to rise.

Authorities are still investigating the incident and gathering information.