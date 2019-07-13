Video of Trump kissing a campaign aide leaves both sides claiming vindication

President Donald Trump’s legal team posted a video of a kiss a former campaign aide says was unwanted.

It appears to show Trump kissing Alva Johnson on the cheek.

She can be heard saying: “I’ve left my family for eight months for you. We’re going to get you into the White House.”

But Johnson says the kiss was forced and is suing the president.

Trump’s lawyers say the video proves the kiss was innocent and mutal.

Johnson’s legal team wrote in a court document the video shows “exactly what Ms. Johnson alleged happened to her — an unwanted kiss.”

Her lawyer told CNN he can’t tell if the video was cut and says he wants to see the original, unaltered video.”

A federal judge has so far refused to dismiss the case, saying Johnson will get her day in court.