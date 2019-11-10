VIDEO: Michigan teacher goes viral after leading students in ‘Thriller’ flash mob

(WCMH) — A Michigan dance teacher has gone viral after leading a flash mob of dancing students down the school’s main hallway re-enacting Michael Jackson’s classic ‘Thriller’ video.

Jennifer Hawkins, who teaches kindergartners through eighth grade at Birney K-8 School in Southfield, Mich., is seen the video in front of the students mimicking the King of Pop’s every move.

The Undisputed Teacher of the Year. pic.twitter.com/2eqLs4yF8P — OJ Spivey 🎙📝🏈🏀⚾️ (@OJPhilly) October 28, 2019

The video was posted on YouTube and Twitter where it has received millions of views and nearly 33,000 retweets and more than 111,000 likes.

OJ Spivey posted the video on Twitter on Oct. 27, calling Hawkins the “Undisputed Teacher of the Year.”