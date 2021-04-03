Video: Man with pole trashes Asian-owned convenience store

U.S. & World

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE (AP) — An Asian-owned convenience store in Charlotte, North Carolina, has been trashed by a man who wielded a metal post and yelled racial slurs.

That’s according to police and a son of the store’s owners.

The Charlotte Observer reports that the incident occurred Tuesday.

Surveillance footage shows a man pulling a merchandise rack to the floor and swinging a street sign post into the glass on the refrigerators.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a company that’s responsible for security at the transit center arrested Xavier Rashee Woody-Silas. He was arrested on charges that include robbery with a dangerous weapon and communicating threats.

The incident occurred during a time when the number of attacks involving Asian Americans is rising.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss