VIDEO: Man takes bath in Michigan Wendy’s sink

GREENVILLE, Michigan (CNN) — A Wendy’s restaurant in Michigan is under fire after a video was shared online last week of someone bathing in a kitchen sink.

Since then, several employees have been fired.

This video at a Greenville, Mi., Wendy’s has been making its rounds on social media.

You can see a shirtless man in the sink inside the restaurant’s kitchen.

Another person in uniform throws something into the sink and yells “wash yourself.”

You can then hear the camera person laughing.

It’s an image leaving a bad taste in customers’ mouths.

“I brought someone here last week to eat here, so I laughed at it and I thought it was pretty nasty all at the same time,” said customer Michael Guerra.

“My first date with my daughter’s mother was at that Wendy’s. Do you actually think I’d ever go back there again?” said customer JohnMichael Molinares.

The video has since been viewed thousands of times, with many now calling for the employees to be held accountable.

“I mean, I don’t wish anything bad on anyone but, for sure, get fired,” Guerra said.

When asked for comment, the store employees deferred to a corporate representative who sent the following statement, which reads, in part:

“This egregious behavior is completely unacceptable and counter to our safety, training and operational standards.”

They go on to say they’ve since fired the employees in the video. They don’t say if the person in the sink actually worked there.

The health department has evaluated the restaurant since the incident and everything has been sanitized inside.