VIDEO: Man rides scooter on Interstate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CNN Newsource) –Tennessee Department of Transportation cameras captured the man on much of his journey Thursday.

He rode for about four miles along Interstate 24 before police were able to stop him on another highway, I-40.

At one point he crossed over two lanes of highway traffic.

The man told officers he was visiting town, and trying to get to the airport.

Scooters are not allowed on the interstate in Tennessee, but officers are allowed to decide if they want to cite violators.

In this case, the officer issued a warning.