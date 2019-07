LAS VEGAS (CNN) — Las Vegas is dealing with the so-called “Great Grasshopper Invasion of 2019.”

Video shows thousands of the insects descending on the Las Vegas strip.

The pallid-winged grasshoppers have invaded the Las Vegas valley over the last week.

They are apparently there because of a wet spring season in southern Nevada.

Experts said the grasshoppers are not dangerous. They do not carry disease or bite.

According to an entomologist, the grasshoppers could be around for a few more weeks.