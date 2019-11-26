VIDEO: Inspired teen to CEO: “You look like me”

ATLANTA, Georgia (CNN) — A video clip on Instagram shows a powerful moment between a black teen and the CEO of Chase Consumer Banking at JP Morgan Chase.

That business leader, Thasunda Duckett, was visiting the Harvard Debate Counsel Diversity Project Classroom in Atlanta Saturday.

It was during that visit that Chloe Woods, 15, said the following:

“It is so inspiring, I can’t even express it to you. I think it’s one thing to be able to come into this building every Saturday and we’re so grateful to be here, but to be able to see all of these black entrepreneurs doing so amazing, but you’re the CEO of Chase. That’s my bank. Oh my God. It’s just amazing to see that you look like me and you’re able to do that and have that impact, thank you.”

Duckett posted that video on her Linkedin page, writing, “While in Atlanta was able to pop in on the extraordinary Harvard Diversity Council Great Debaters! I left inspired by our youth! Thank you Mr. Brandon Fleming for being that impact teacher!! My cup is full!!”