Video: Former President Obama pays tribute to Kobe Bryant at NBA All-Star Game

U.S. & World

by: CNN News

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Former President Obama paid tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter at The NBA All-Star Game was this weekend.

According to CNN, Obama’s speech was from a parent’s point of view.

“That loss is something I know many are still grappling with. Particularly Kobe, because he was with his daughter and those families and those children and those of us who have had the joy and privilege of being parents and taking kids to ball games and then rooting for our children and seeing our dreams and hopes passed on to them. Nothing is more heartbreaking.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools