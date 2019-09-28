VIDEO: Elk attacks visitors to Colorado park

ESTES PARK, Colorado (CNN) — A video of an elk attack in Estes Park, CO, serves as a reminder of just how dangerous the animals can be, particularly during the breeding season.

The attack came two days before the town’s annual Elk Festival.

The video shows a bull elk, apparently agitated by a flash photograph, charging after a group of tourists.

“And my wife, I heard her say ‘He’s mad’ and she started recording,” Tim Harrison said.

Tim and Karen Harrison visiting from Oklahoma – catching the attack from inside their SUV.

The video shows one man leaping over a rock to get away. A woman in a red shirt right in the animal’s path is met with the elk’s antlers and dragged down to the ground.

“You can hear people tell her ‘Do not get up. Do not get up,'” Karen Harrison said.

Just as the elk backs off, a city employee, Brian Burke, swoops in with his pickup truck.

“Brian from town was- he kind of got between the bull and the lady that was on the ground,” Karen said.

The video shows the elk ram into the side of the truck.

Burke said he saw someone in danger and just acted.

“No, I’ve never had to do that before,” he said. “But I saw people in trouble and I figured I could get there quick and I knew the best thing for me to do at that point in time was get the truck in between them.”

Burke warned people to be aware of how quickly elk can move.

“I wish that people would give them at least a football field length away, especially the bulls at this time of year because they’re only thinking about one thing, and it’s not the safety of people,” Burke said.

“I don’t think he understands the magnitude of what he did,” Karen said.

“He was a hero today, he saved the lady,” Tim added.

There’s no word yet on whether the woman was hurt or how badly.

Witnesses said a man was injured when he tripped while trying to run away.

A Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman said the people in the video were way too close to the elk and the department advises people to keep their distance.