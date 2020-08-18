VIDEO: Cow airlifted down the Swiss Alps

KLAUSEN PASS, Switzerland (NBC News) – A cow was flown by helicopter from the Klausen Pass in Switzerland Tuesday.

The move came during a cattle march where roughly 1,000 cows move to the lower Alps.

During what is known as the Bodenfahrt, farmers move their cattle from the higher pastures from the Klausen Pass back to the lower Alps near Urnerboden.

Ambros Arnold, a local farmer, said the cow had been limping for a month.

Though she is well again, the farmer didn’t wish to risk her health on the march and opted to airlift her.