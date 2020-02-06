Video: Chiefs fan attempts to catch pass from Mahomes, gets stopped by parking meter

Breaking News
by: Tribune Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes wants to know if a Chiefs fans who attempted to catch one of his passes during Wednesday’s victory parade is okay.

Twitter user Sam Wise shared a video of the throw and called it “the greatest post route” of Mahomes’ career.

The 11-second video showed Mahomes standing the top of a double-decker bus then throwing a football into the crowd.

Nearby Chiefs fans attempted to catch it including a man, who unfortunately happened to be standing next to a parking meter. That parking meter stopped the fan from catching the ball. The video shows the moment the fan crashes into the pole then lands on his back.

Mahomes, who saw video of how the pass ended, tweeted early Thursday asking his followers if the guy is okay.

