FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Last month, the Fairfax County Police Chief announced that they had a man in custody who they were calling the ‘shopping cart killer.’

Anthony Robinson was charged in connection to the murder of two women and suspected of killing another two women.

Two identities have been released by police: 29-year-old Cheyenne Brown, of Washington, D.C., and 48-year-old Stephaine Harrison.

Police also announced that Robinson, who’s been in custody since the beginning of December, is now suspected of the killing of a fifth woman who was found dead in a shopping cart in DC covered only by a blanket.

Last November, police found two bodies down in Harrisonburg, Va., Then, in December, they discovered a container near a motel in Alexandria, Va., inside of that container were the remains of two more possible victims.

They believe that Robinson would meet the women on dating sites, kill them, and then use a shopping cart to transport their bodies.