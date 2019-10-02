Victim’s brother hugs and forgives Dallas cop

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The brother of a man who was killed by a Dallas police officer in his own home has forgiven and hugged her in the courtroom where she was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Addressing Amber Guyger in the courtroom Wednesday after the jury sentenced her to a decade behind bars for killing his brother, Botham Jean, Brandt Jean said he thinks that his brother would want Guyger to give her life to Christ.

He said, “I love you as a person. I don’t wish anything bad on you.”

He then said “I don’t know if this is possible, but can I give her a hug?”

The judge said he could and Jean and Guyger embraced in front of the courtroom as Guyger sobbed.