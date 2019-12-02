Veterans walk 22 miles to fight ‘the war at home’

BELTON, Kansas (CNN) — It is a life and death struggle for members of the armed forces, even when the fight is over and they are back at home.

Members of a Kansas City veterans hockey team walked for miles to share one very important message.

They moved silently, but their message was loud and clear.

“A lot of us, the war doesn’t stop when we leave,” said Adam Peacock, a veteran.

It’s what Chris Landis calls the war at home.

“Depression, anxiety, PTSD, for those who have it, that’s the silent war that we fight,” said Chris Landis, a veteran.

It’s a difficult fight that is often lost.

On average, about 22 veterans commit suicide each day.

“I’ve lost multiple friends to the war at home and I was almost a victim myself,” Landis said.

That is the reason Landis started the 22 for 22 Hike, a 22-mile journey for those who’ve lost that fight, and those continuing to fight it.

“You remember who you fought next to, who the left and the right were, the names, the faces,” Peacock said.

It’s also a challenge of endurance for these veterans, and even when their tired legs thought it was over, the most important part and the journey’s hidden message came to light: a test of their willingness to overcome, as a unit and as a family, and those are the key components to winning the main battle, the war at home.