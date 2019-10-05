Veteran South Carolina firefighter killed on duty in semi-truck crash

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A veteran firefighter died on duty after being struck by a semi-truck after while responding to a call in South Carolina.

Lexington County Fire Service Fire Engineer Paul Quattlebaum, a Batesburg-Leesville native, was killed after his unit was dispatched to a medical call just before 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

While en route, Quattlebaum and his partner came stopped to check on motorists involved in a crash and was hit by a semi-truck, according to Lexington County officials.

Quattlebaum was rushed from the scene to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

“Quattlebaum faithfully served the residents and visitors of Lexington County throughout his career. The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the County of Lexington are with his family,” County of Lexington officials wrote on Facebook.

The County of Lexington is mourning the loss of Lexington County Fire Service Fire Engineer Paul Quattlebaum, who was… Posted by County of Lexington on Friday, October 4, 2019

He served as a Lexington County firefighter for more than 22 years.

Quattlebaum started as a volunteer firefighter in 1997, before being hired full-time as a firefighter in 2000, officials said.

In November 2002, Quattlebaum was promoted to the position of fire engineer.

From October 2017 to March 2018, he also served as a ride-up captain, which is when a fire engineer serves in the role of a captain when others are off duty.

Quattlebaum was a lance corporal in the United States Marine Corps, serving as a field-radio operator from 1992 to 1994.

He received an honorable discharge due to injury.