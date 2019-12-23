Veteran comes out of coma in time for Christmas

OMAHA, Nebraska (WCMH/CNN) — A Purple Heart veteran from Nebraska who suffered his second traumatic brain injury is making a miraculous recovery.

Christmas Eve will mark three months since Tony Belt fell 18 feet from a scissor life in a work accident, KETV reported.

The doctors told me he probably wasn’t going to make it to the weekend,” said Kyli Belt, Tony’s wife.

He survived that weekend, but doctors still said he would never wake up.

Tony is a fighter. He spend eight years in the Army, deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan. In 2006, he was shot in the head, an incident that ended his military career and sent him home with a Purple Heart.

“Last week, he started moving his left side, opening his eyes,” said Kyli.

Now, therapists at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital have put the soldier to work. His three sons, ages 4, 3 and 7 months all pitch in too.

“They talk to him and play with him the baby even lays in bed with him,” said Kyli.

The children are hoping for a Christmas miracle, to see their father talk by Christmas. Right now, he can only communicate by giving a thumbs up or down.

“Maybe he was right. maybe he will be the Christmas miracle that he’s been telling me (thumbs up), yeah that’s going to be your Christmas miracle is that what you’re waiting for,” said Kyli.