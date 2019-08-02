Veteran, 94, almost threw away winning Lotto ticket

OREGON (CNN) — A 94-year-old veteran almost threw away a fortune.

William Bowker, an Air Force veteran who lives in Oregon, said he plays the lottery often, with his granddaughter often coming by to check his tickets.

This time, though, she thought, mistakenly, that it was a Mega Millions ticket when, instead, it was Megabucks.

Before Bowker threw it out, he double-checked the ticket, and to his amazement, he hit all the winning numbers.

The jackpot of $6.5 million, but Bowker took the bulk sum, which, after taxes, is $2.2 million.

Bowker said that at 94, he has what he needs, but he’s thrilled to be able to help his family.

A Jackson’s food store in Happy Valley, Ore. gets $65,000 for selling the winning ticket. It’s the largest jackpot ticket the chain has ever sold in Oregon.