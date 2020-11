A woman driving an SUV hopped over a curb and drove through bushes into St. John’s Church on Hyatt Street on Tuesday. (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – Voting was disrupted Tuesday when a van crashed into a polling location in Tipp City.

Authorities said the woman driving the car hit the gas instead of the brake, causing her to hit St. John’s Church. An ambulance was called to check on her, and once cleared she went inside to cast her vote.

Detectives drove her home after she finished.

The building was inspected and it was determined to be structurally sound. Police said polling at the location never stopped.