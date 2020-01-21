Vegas-area police: Baby boy found dead in trash bin

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nevada (AP) — Police are investigating the death of an infant boy whose body was found in an alley trash bin in a North Las Vegas neighborhood.

Officer Eric Leavitt said Monday that police were called Sunday morning and investigators think the child was younger than 6 months old.

The body didn’t show any obvious physical injuries.

Leavitt says police could use public help to identify him.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected in the coming days to release the boy’s identity and cause and manner of death.

