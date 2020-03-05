Vegan runner asks neighbors to close windows due to ‘offensive’ meat odor

BERKELEY, Calif (WFLA) – A self-proclaimed “vegan runner” from California is receiving backlash after asking neighbors to close their windows when cooking meat because the smells were ‘overpowering and offensive.’

The post was shared by the Best of Nextdoor Twitter page, in which the runner asks their neighbors on the Nexdorr app to “only put vegetables on their bbq.”

The request went onto say: “I’ve noticed a sharp uptick recently in smells of folks cooking meat and it can be quite overpowering.”

The runner stated they did not want to be a stereotype but encouraged others to do research on why the odor of cooking animals is offensive.

Many Twitter users aired their complaints including: “As a carnivore bbq chef, it’s always hard for me this time of year when the weather starts warming up and vegan runners start running by my windows,” one user said.

“I don’t want to be a stereotype” at the end of a multi paragraph whine about how hard it is being vegan. This is performance art,” another stated.

Some Twitter users came to the runners’ defense online stating that the smell of barbeque can be overwhelming.

“Try being vegan in Texas. My redneck neighbors over the back fence are hunters, and have two smokers in their backyard. The whole neighborhood is smoky for weeks on end, and my dogs smell like bacon whenever they come in from the backyard,” a vegan user said.