Van plows through GOP Voter registration tent

Local News

by: CNN News

Posted: / Updated:

Jacksonville, FL (WFOX)–Florida police are searching for a driver who plowed through a republican voter registration tent with people inside.

Saturday, Mark Alfieri was Volunteering with the Republican Party of Duval Couty registering voters with five other women.

Alfieri remembers a brown and gold Van pulling up on their site in Kernan Village.

“Kind of out of the blue, a man approached us in a van, was waving at us, kind of a friendly demeanor, thought he was coming up to talk to us, instead he accelerated his vehicle and plowed right into our tent, our tables,” said Alfieri.

Police say no one was injured, but they’re still trying to identify the suspected driver. The incident is being investigated as an aggravated assault.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools