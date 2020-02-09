Van plows through GOP Voter registration tent

Jacksonville, FL (WFOX)–Florida police are searching for a driver who plowed through a republican voter registration tent with people inside.

Saturday, Mark Alfieri was Volunteering with the Republican Party of Duval Couty registering voters with five other women.

Alfieri remembers a brown and gold Van pulling up on their site in Kernan Village.

“Kind of out of the blue, a man approached us in a van, was waving at us, kind of a friendly demeanor, thought he was coming up to talk to us, instead he accelerated his vehicle and plowed right into our tent, our tables,” said Alfieri.

Police say no one was injured, but they’re still trying to identify the suspected driver. The incident is being investigated as an aggravated assault.