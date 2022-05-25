AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following Tuesday’s school shooting in Texas that left 19 students and two adults dead, Americans are gathering to remember the victims, fundraise money for their families and send resources to a small community rocked by tragedy.

People across the country were saddened, confused, and devastated by the events that unfolded at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. And as more information about the victims and the circumstances surrounding the tragedy become available, many Americans are asking how they can help the families and loved ones who are mourning the loss of those killed.

Nexstar’s KXAN has gathered several ways we can all help support the community of Uvalde.

Robb School Memorial Fund

A memorial fund has been set up by Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District through First State Bank of Uvalde. Donations will go to families of the shooting victims, the district said in a tweet. There are three ways to contribute:

Donate via Zelle using the email address: robbschoolmemorialfund@gmail.com

Mail checks to 200 E. Nopal St., Uvalde, TX 78801

Visit any of the First State Bank branches to donate in person

Checks should be made payable to the “Robb School Memorial Fund.”

Verified GoFundMe fundraisers

GoFundMe has created a centralized hub for Texas school shooting fundraisers that have been verified by its trust and safety team.

“GoFundMe’s Trust & Safety Team updated state officials in Uvalde, Texas, on the steps we take to protect donors and recipients, and provided information about the GoFundMe Guarantee, our policy guaranteeing all of the funds raised on GoFundMe go to the right place,” the company wrote in a release.

GoFundMe has created a mobile crisis team to be able to rapidly review fundraisers being created to verify them, the company said.

Below are the GoFundMe fundraisers that have been verified as of Wednesday. Those wishing to donate can also check back with the centralized hub for additional fundraisers as they’re added.

Blood donations

South Texas Blood & Tissue is hosting an emergency blood drive Wednesday at the Herby Ham Activity Center in Uvalde from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. University Health, in Uvalde, also asked people to donate blood if they wanted to help victims of this shooting.

In Austin, We Are Blood is encouraging donations locally. The organization says it has seen a “significant uptick in appointments, walk-ins and donations interest” since the shooting. They say donor center appointments are virtually full through the weekend as people have rushed to help.

WeAreBlood is hosting a blood drive at the Texas State Capitol, 1220 Colorado Street, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, May 26. This drive will be walk-in only and will not have appointments available.

“We are in regular contact this afternoon with South Texas Blood & Tissue, who serve the Uvalde community and San Antonio, to let them know we stand ready to lend aid should they need it,” We Are Blood said in a statement to KXAN. The organization added that aid has not been requested yet.

Event planned at the Texas State Capitol

Coalition Austin is hosting an emergency community mourning for the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting on Wednesday, May 25, from 6-8 p.m.

“We welcome all to come together as a community to mourn and support one another in the face of yet another senseless tragedy of America’s gun violence epidemic,” they said in a post.

Organizers are asking people to bring candles and flowers to honor those who lost their lives.

Red Cross of Central Texas

The American Red Cross said it currently has “all the resources and assistance” it needs, though it appreciates the influx of support since Tuesday’s shooting. The

“We will continue to coordinate with local officials and community partners to determine how we can best support the Uvalde community in the days and weeks ahead.”