Utah man who survived in Alaskan wilderness talks about his experience

(CNN) — A Utah man who survived the Alaskan wilderness for three weeks is talking about his harrowing experience.

From high above, it’s hard to imagine Tyson Steele’s sense of relief as state troopers circled above the southern Alaskan wilderness, where the 30-year-old survived after the remote hut he lived in when up in flames back in December.

He was 20 miles away from his closest neighbor in the tiny community of Skwentna.

After his rescue Thursday, Steele recounted rushing out of the burning dwelling with only a few supplies. His beloved chocolate Lab, Phil, didn’t make it out alive.

“I sat down on the ground for a while,” Steele said. “It was cold. I didn’t have any socks in my boots and I was just wearing pajamas at that point and a t-shirt.”

Fresh after his return to civilization, Steele shared his detailed account with his rescuers.

He described sleeping in a “snow cave” the first two nights.

“I just huddled into that dark cave and I slept,” he told troopers. “And it was warm. Warmer than outside.”

Steele said he later scavenged for tarps and scrap lumber to build the tent-loke dome around his wood stove, which was located just feet from his “S.O.S.” message carved into the snow.

Steele said he rationed his 30 days of food until a request for a welfare check from friends led authorities to him.

“I was grateful that all of my bullets blew up because it could have been a temptation and be like, ‘I’m not going to make it. I’d put myself out, right?’ It’s a very real thought that crept up almost daily,” he said. “Especially real cold nights.”

Steele told his rescuers he’ll probably head back to his family in Salt Lake City for now, but his plan is to return to the Alaskan wilderness he calls “home” and rebuild.

Steele said the fire started because he stuck a piece of cardboard into his wood stove. He believes a piece of the flaming cardboard went out the chimney and landed on the roof.

He also said a phone he had was lost in the fire.