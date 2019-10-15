Utah crews rescue 190-pound dog exhausted on a hike

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (CNN) — A giant 190-pound dog had to be rescued from a trail in Utah Sunday while on a hike with his owner.

About two miles up the Grandeur Park Trail in Salt Lake City, Floyd the mastiff got exhausted, laid down and refused to move.

Several hikers called Unified Police to report the dog and his owner needed help.

Thanks to the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team, Floyd was carried back down the trail on a stretcher.

It took about four hours, but the rescue team’s Facebook post said, “Floyd was a good boy and was happy to be assisted.”

Floyd is said to be resting at home now, getting lots of TLC.

