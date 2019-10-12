USS Cole victims remembered 19 years after attack

ARLINGTON, VA (WCMH) — Nineteen years ago today, 17 American sailors were killed and 37 sailors were injured when the USS Cole was attacked by terrorists in a small boat laden with explosives in Yemen on Oct. 12, 2000.
The destroyer was under attack during a routine fuel stop at the harbor of Aden, Yemen, according to CNN.
A USS Cole memorial was established at Norfolk Naval Base in Norfolk, Virginia.
Here’s a list of the victims killed in the attack, according to the Navy.
31-year-old Lt. j.g. Andrew Triplett
35-year-old ETC Richard D. Costelow
30-year-old EW1 Kevin S. Rux
21-year-old HT2 Kenneth E. Clodfelter
24-year-old EN2 Mark I. Nieto
24-year-old EW2 Ronald S. Owens
32-year-old OS2 Timothy L. Saunders
22-year-old MS3 Ronchester M. Santiago
19-year-old MSSN Lakeina M. Francis
21-year-old ISSN Timothy L. Gauna
22-year-old SMSN Cherone L. Gunn
19-year-old ISSN James R. McDaniels
22-year-old SN Lakiba N. Palmer
19-year-old ENFN Joshua L. Parlett
19-year-old FN Patrick H. Roy
26-year-old FN Gary Swenchonis Jr.
19-year-old SN Craig B. Wibberley.