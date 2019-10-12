USS Cole victims remembered 19 years after attack

The reflection of a U.S. Navy sailor is seen on the side of the USS Cole Memorial at Norfolk Naval Base October 12, 2001 in Norfolk, VA. The memorial honors the sailors who were killed or injured when the USS Cole was attacked by terrorists a year earlier in Yemen. (Photo by Gary C. Knapp/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, VA (WCMH) — Nineteen years ago today, 17 American sailors were killed and 37 sailors were injured when the USS Cole was attacked by terrorists in a small boat laden with explosives in Yemen on Oct. 12, 2000.

The destroyer was under attack during a routine fuel stop at the harbor of Aden, Yemen, according to CNN.

(FILE PHOTO) A gaping hole mars the port side of the Arleigh Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole after a terrorist bomb exploded and killed 17 U.S. sailors and injured approximately 36 others during a refueling operation October 12, 2000, in the port of Aden, Yemen. Official Yemen reports October 6, 2002 state that accomplices of the USS Cole attack are expected to go on trial within the next few days. (Photo Courtesy of U.S. Navy/Getty Images)

A USS Cole memorial was established at Norfolk Naval Base in Norfolk, Virginia.

Here’s a list of the victims killed in the attack, according to the Navy.

31-year-old Lt. j.g. Andrew Triplett

35-year-old ETC Richard D. Costelow

30-year-old EW1 Kevin S. Rux

21-year-old HT2 Kenneth E. Clodfelter

24-year-old EN2 Mark I. Nieto

24-year-old EW2 Ronald S. Owens

32-year-old OS2 Timothy L. Saunders

22-year-old MS3 Ronchester M. Santiago

19-year-old MSSN Lakeina M. Francis

21-year-old ISSN Timothy L. Gauna

22-year-old SMSN Cherone L. Gunn

19-year-old ISSN James R. McDaniels

22-year-old SN Lakiba N. Palmer

19-year-old ENFN Joshua L. Parlett

19-year-old FN Patrick H. Roy

26-year-old FN Gary Swenchonis Jr.

19-year-old SN Craig B. Wibberley.