USPS becomes political fodder, halts reorganization efforts until election passes

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The postmaster general is halting some operational changes until after the November election. Democrats contended that the changes threatened mail-in voting, and some states planned to file lawsuits.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced Tuesday he would “suspend” his initiatives until after the election “to avoid even the appearance of impact on election mail.”

The crisis at the Postal Service has erupted as a major election year issue as DeJoy, a Trump ally who took control of the agency in June, has swiftly engineered cuts and operational changes that are disrupting mail delivery operations.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she doesn’t trust the Postmaster. The House is pushing ahead with a vote on legislation on the Postal Service.

Rep. Joyce Beatty (D) and other local Democrats gathered Tuesday in front of the Oakland Park Post Office on Innis Rd.

“They cannot delay our democracy,” Beatty said. “Let me be clear that the White House’s baseless and senseless attacks on the USPS must be stopped.”

“Today’s announcement by the Postmaster General is a small victory, but the battles continues,” Beatty said. “We must join together to ensure that the Trump Administration follows through on their promises because so much is at stake. We must hold their feet to the fire.”