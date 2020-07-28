USDA investigates ‘mystery seeds’ arriving from China

U.S. & World
Posted: / Updated:

NBC4 Jobs

(KARE/NBC News) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investigating unsolicited packages of mystery seeds arriving in mailboxes across the country.

The seeds appear to be coming from China.

According to photos provided by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, the small packages can sometimes have a postmark from China and appear to list a piece of small jewelry in its contents, along with a small package of seeds. A photo of a similar package shows similar seeds with a return address of Kyrgyzstan, along with planting instructions in English.

The source and motivation behind the mailings is under investigation.

Shipments of the mystery seeds have been reported in at least 35 states.

Anyone receiving the seeds is urged not to plant them or throw them away.

CLICK HERE to read more.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools