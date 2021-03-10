US to buy additional 100 million doses of J&J COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine protects against COVID-19, according to an analysis by U.S. regulators Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, that sets the stage for a final decision on a new and easier-to-use shot to help tame the pandemic. The Food and Drug Administration’s scientists confirmed that overall, it’s about 66% effective and also said J&J’s shot, one that could help speed vaccinations by requiring just one dose instead of two, is safe to use. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden is expected to announce Wednesday that the United States will procure an additional 100 million doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, a White House official said.

Biden will make the announcement at a meeting with the chief executives of J&J and Merck & Co later in the day, Andy Slavitt confirmed Wednesday at a White House briefing.

The United States has already paid over $1 billion for 100 million doses from J&J and had an option to purchase an additional 200 million doses.

The news comes more than a week after Biden announced that Merck and Co Inc will help make rival J&J’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine in a partnership. Merck’s collaboration with J&J comes after Merck scrapped development of its own COVID-19 vaccine candidates in January.

The U.S. government is invoking the Defense Production Act in order to equip Merck’s plants to be able to produce the J&J vaccine.

So far, Johnson & Johnson’s shot is the only one-dose coronavirus vaccine available in the U.S. It also doesn’t require the ultra-cold storage needed previously by the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, officials said, making storage and distribution much easier.

J&J’s manufacturing has been slower than hoped, and it was not expected to be able to deliver any vaccine doses this week. It is expected to resume shipments later this month.

FDA staff released a report last month that said the J&J shot is about 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19. J&J also said in January its vaccine was 66% effective against multiple variants in a global trial involving nearly 44,000 people.

Last year, Biden set the goal of 100 million vaccine doses administered within his first 100 days in office. Biden is on track to hit that goal as soon as the end of next week.

About 32 million people, or 9.7% of the U.S. population, have been fully inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer Inc/ BioNTech SE, Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson, according to CDC data. More than 18% of the U.S. population, or 61 million adults had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

There have been more than 29 million confirmed cases in the United States and more than 525,000 Americans have died from the virus, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.