US retail sales fall by record 8.7% in March

U.S. & World

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this Thursday, March 19, 2020, photo, a pedestrian walks past a storefront for rent on Madison Avenue, in New York. Long before there was a global pandemic, brick-and-mortar retailers struggled to resonate as shoppers increasingly made their purchases online. Now, they’re faced with an even more daunting task of staying on people’s minds and pocketbooks in the midst of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. retail sales plummeted 8.7% in March, a record drop as the viral outbreak closed down thousands of stores and shoppers stayed home.

Sales fell sharply across many categories: Auto sales dropped 25.6%, while clothing store sales collapsed, sliding 50.5%.

U.S. consumer confidence has plunged and the vast majority of Americans are hunkered down at home under shelter in place orders.

Grocery store sales, however, jumped by nearly 26% as Americans stocked up on food and consumer goods to ride out the pandemic. A category that includes mostly online sales rose 3.1%.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools