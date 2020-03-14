Breaking News
First case of coronavirus COVID-19 confirmed in Columbus resident
Live Now
Pres. Trump briefing on COVID-19 pandemic
1  of  3
Closings and Delays
Karl Rd Baptist Church Maize Rd Baptist Church St Paul United Church of Christ

US Hispanic Catholics are future, but priest numbers dismal

U.S. & World
Posted: / Updated:

PHOENIX (AP) — A booming Hispanic population is seen by many U.S. Roman Catholics as a key to the church’s future. In large parts of the United States, recent years have been difficult for the church. Hundreds of schools and parishes have closed, and bankruptcy stemming from sexual abuse has hit hard in the Northeast. There’s a different mood in the Southwest. Hispanics now account for 40% of all U.S. Catholics and a solid majority of school-age Catholics. But there are also some big challenges. Catholic researchers say Hispanics are strikingly underrepresented in Catholic schools and in the priesthood, and there’s hard work ahead to try to close those gaps.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools