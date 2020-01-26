US Consulate to evacuate staff from epidemic-stricken Wuhan

Health surveillance officer use temperature scanner to monitor passengers arriving at Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Hong Kong has declared the outbreak of a new virus an emergency and will close primary and secondary schools for two more weeks after the Lunar New Year holiday. City leader Carrie Lam also announced Saturday that trains and flights from the city of Wuhan would be blocked. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

WUHAN, China (AP) — The U.S. Consulate in the epidemic-stricken Chinese city of Wuhan will evacuate its personnel and some private citizens aboard a charter flight Tuesday.

A notice Sunday from the embassy in Beijing said there would be limited capacity to transport U.S. citizens on the flight that will proceed directly to San Francisco.

It says that in the event there are not enough seats, priority will be given to individuals “at greater risk from coronavirus,” a new respiratory disease has sickened 1,975 people and killed 56, almost all in Wuhan.