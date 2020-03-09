US: 2 service members killed by ‘enemy forces’ in Iraq

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This March 27, 2008 file photo shows the Pentagon in Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

BAGHDAD (AP) — The U.S. military says two U.S. service members have been killed by “enemy forces” while advising and accompanying Iraqi security forces.

In a statement, its says the two were killed Sunday during a mission to eliminate a stronghold of the Islamic State group in a mountainous area of north-central Iraq.

It says the names of the service members are being withheld pending next of kin notification, in accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy. No further details were immediately available.

The U.S. maintains some 5,200 troops in Iraq on a mission to assist and provide training to Iraqi security forces in the fight against the Islamic State group.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools