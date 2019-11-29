Upside-down Christmas tree is a decorating trend on the upswing

CALEDONIA, Wisconsin (CNN) — There’s a new trend in decorating for the holidays: upside-down Christmas trees.

It’s a trend that’s turning holiday decorating upside down, and at first glance, it’s also turning some heads.

Upside-down Christmas trees are trending.

“It’s kind of unique,” said Owen Burgess.

The trees are showing up in ad fliers, magazines, and even mentions from Martha Stewart and singer Ariana Grande.

But despite the fact that it’s being described as a hot, new decorating trend, this is actually a tradition that’s been hanging around for centuries.

“I feel like I’ve seen it before, but I can’t quite place it,” said Kelly Wasserburger.

The Milwaukee Public Museum has had it in its European village holiday display for four decades.

Jackie Schweitzer of the Milwaukee Public Museum said the tree’s tradition dates back to the 7th century, first as a religious symbol representing the holy trinity.

“In some Eastern European countries, the tree would be upside down, and also had the practical sense of allowing more living space during the winter season,” Schweitzer said.

Kris Reisdorf, owner of Mileager’s shop in Racine County, said the upside-down trees are a big hit with customers.

“They love to see it here,” Reisdorf said. “They come in and say, ‘Oh, my goodness. They have the upside-down trees.'”

And they’re not just in her store.

Reisdorf has also decorated her home from the ceiling down.

“I just thought it would be a fun way to show off, basically to show off the ornaments,” she said.

But as you might expect, an upside-down Christmas tree isn’t for everyone.

“With my decorator, I don’t think so,” Burgess said.

Still, whether it’s for their novel look or maybe a more practical reason, don’t be surprised to see more of these trees hanging around for the holidays.

“I think I would because it would be easier to vacuum under,” said Kelly Wasserburger.