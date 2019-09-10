UPS plans to hire 100,000 for holiday season

(CNN) — UPS said it’s getting ready for the holiday season by going on a hiring spree.

The company announced Monday that it plans to hire 100,000 seasonal employees for the holidays.

Most of the positions will be for package handlers, drivers, and driver-helpers.

No word on the starting pay for the positions.

The increase in hiring comes as UPS predicts the volume of packages it handles will grow starting in November and last until January 2020.

UPS said it expects to hire over a third of the seasonal workers permanently after the holidays.