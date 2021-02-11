UPS driver shot to death during delivery

U.S. & World

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(WRAL/NBC News) A 23-year-old UPS employee is dead after he was shot while delivering packages in Raleigh, North Carolina Wednesday.

One witness said he heard at least seven shots.

Dylan Scott Wall was shot and taken to a hospital for treatment, police said, but died as a result of his injuries.

SWAT team members surrounded a house near the scene of the shooting and after a brief standoff arrested Stephen Joseph Bynem, 30.

He has been charged with murder in connection with Wall’s death. 

Read more: https://bit.ly/2MM1gcF

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools